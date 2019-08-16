(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is bracing for another long weekend of protests following dramatic scenes earlier this week when demonstrators forced the closure of the financial hub’s international airport.

The protests started in early June against a bill easing extraditions to the mainland, and have since morphed into a broader stand against China’s rule over the financial hub. They show no signs of abating: China continues to back leader Carrie Lam and protesters still sticking to their demands, which include her resignation.

The main protest on Sunday will be organized downtown by a group that has drawn some of the biggest numbers during the demonstrations. It will be a test of the movement’s ability to sustain itself, particularly after protesters detained and beat two mainland citizens at the airport -- a move that risked hurting their support among the broader public.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Cathay Pacific CEO Resigns (5:08 p.m.)

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg stepped down to take responsibility after the airline got caught in the middle of the protests.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier is the most visible corporate victim of the demonstrations: After its staff took part in protests and strikes, China levied a raft of curbs on the airline, which increasingly relies on mainland passengers. Its Board of Directors “believes that it is the right time for new leadership to take Cathay Pacific forward,” the statement said. Augustus Tang, 60, replaced Hogg.

Weekend Plans (5 p.m.)

On Friday, college students will hold a rally in Hong Kong’s centrally located Chater Garden, the site of previous peaceful gatherings by civil servants and finance professionals, that will stretch into the night.

Local teachers plan a Saturday morning march from Chater Garden to Government House, Lam’s official residence. Separate protests in the Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan neighborhoods of Kowloon are planned for the afternoon even though police denied permission. There’s also even an evening “pets against tear gas” gathering at central Edinburgh Place, as well as a pro-government, anti-violence rally at Tamar Park.

Sunday will mark the return of mass protests organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, which called previous historic marches that brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the street. They will gather in Victoria Park, near the city’s financial core.

As people protest in Hong Kong, they will be joined by demonstrations of support in hubs across the world from Friday to Sunday, from San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza to London’s Trafalgar Square and cities throughout Canada, Australia, Germany and Taiwan.

