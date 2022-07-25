(Bloomberg) -- The number of city-wide lockdowns in China fell this week with Xi’an, Haikou and Wuxi easing their curbs.

Still, over 28 million people across the country are facing Covid restrictions on their movement, as metropolis Chengdu races to stamp out spread.

The city has shut entertainment venues and public facilities until further notice and is carrying out mass testing as Sichuan province reported over 200 cases in the past week, the majority of which were in Chengdu.

While the western city is the only one among China’s top 50 cities by economic size to be under widespread restrictions this week, technology hub Shenzhen is at risk of another lockdown as its outbreak continues to simmer, with cases scattered in at least six of the technology hub’s nine districts. Some, like Baishizhou village, a densely populated suburb where many migrant workers live, are already sealed off.

The shifting hotspots underscore the challenge to China’s Covid Zero approach, as more infectious sub-strains such as omicron BA.5 repeatedly slip pass defenses such as ubiquitous PCR testing and mandatory traveler quarantine at the border.

Southern Guangxi province and northwestern Gansu province make up 75% of last week’s case total. But the situation in Gansu’s provincial capital of Lanzhou is stabilizing, and officials said Sunday that they’re preparing to lift its lockdown.

China Covid Cases Drop as Macau, Shanghai Ramp Up Mass Testing

Coastal Beihai city in Guangxi province continues to be locked down. Many of the 2,000 tourists that were stranded last week at the seaside scenic spot have left, but some are still waiting for their health codes to turn green before being able to move around freely. Of the 232 infections Guangxi reported for Sunday, 227 were from Beihai.

Iron and steel hub Wugang city in Henan province started easing restrictions last week. While at least two counties in Henan, Qinyang and Lankao, still have lockdowns in place, overall infections in the province have been on the decline for the past three days.

Movement Indicators

After worsening last week, subway usage in 11 of China’s main subway systems improved over the weekend.

After outbreaks earlier this year, the subway ridership in Beijing and Shanghai haven’t recovered to 2021 levels.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.