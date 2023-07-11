(Bloomberg) -- Pension funds that committed to invest 5% of their assets in startups should feel free to plow more than the agreed limit to help boost the attractiveness of the UK, according to City Minister Andrew Griffith.

The 5% level, which was the centerpiece of sweeping pension reforms unveiled Monday, should be a “floor, not a ceiling,” Griffith told Bloomberg in an interview, adding the firms could start making investment decisions immediately. Some funds, such as state-backed Nest, already exceed that level, he said.

Nine firms, including Aviva, Legal & General and Phoenix Group Holdings Plc, signed a compact that would see as much as £50 billion ($65 billion) invested in startups and other fast-growing businesses by 2030 if the whole industry adhered to the 5% level. The move is aimed at improving the nation’s pensions savings and encourage British companies to grow and list in the UK.

The agreement, announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Mansion House speech, has been broadly welcomed, but some have expressed concern that it could take a long time to implement and that the details are unclear.

The changes were “evolution, not revolution,” but funds could get started on their pledges, Griffith said.

“Clearly if you are one of the signatories of the Compact, there is nothing to stop you going back to your office and saying, ‘we’ve established a direction of travel, let’s look at the right vehicle and start allocating in anticipation of that,’” he said.

Griffith said there were already signs of positivity about the UK, including the decision by US venture investor Andreessen Horowitz to open an office in the UK. “We are seeing it right now,” Griffith said.

Touching upon the cost of living crisis, Griffith said UK banks needed to play their part in helping customers tide over this difficult time.

“I’d say to them: ‘you’ve got a good story to tell, give us the proof points, such as significant increases in long-term term deposits or being supportive of the chancellor’s mortgage charter,” Griffith said.

Here’s What Investors Are Saying About the Plan:

Sam Gyimah, partner at Lakestar LP and former member of parliament, welcomed the proposals but changing the status quo will be challenging given none of the top UK companies were built or scaled in the past two decades.

“For the first time in years, we have a broad brush of stakeholders [all] driving in the same direction in terms of what we need to do to make globally consequential companies in the UK...We need the next AstraZeneca, the next Vodafone, the next Arm — that’s what this proposal sets us on the the path to achieve.”

Stuart Veale, managing partner at Beringea LLP, said more specifics are needed.

“It should be good news for investors. And also it should be good news for companies...one of the questions to be answered is, where is this money going to go? And who’s going to make decisions about that?”

Daniel Pinto, chief executive of Stanhope Capital, said the changes were in the right direction but “just a first step.”

“Pension funds and insurance companies are the two largest pools of capital in this country. Without allowing both to participate in a broader range of investments, including venture capital, no meaningful progress can be made to build the economy of the future in the UK.”

