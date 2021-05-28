(Bloomberg) -- Workers are using subway services in the City of London at the greatest scale since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, in the latest sign that rising vaccination rates and easing lockdowns are getting people back to the office.

Commuters to 15 stations in and around London’s main business district, including Bank and Monument, as well as the smaller financial center of Canary Wharf, recorded 258,481 taps on May 20, based on weekly data from Transport for London.

That represents a jump of about one-quarter from the prior week, and surpasses the previous pandemic-era peak reached on Nov. 4, the day before U.K. residents were ordered to stay home for a second time to fight rising case loads.

Since then, the U.K.’s vaccination campaign has gotten at least one shot into almost 58% of the population. Restaurants and pubs were reopened on a limited basis on May 17. Further measures are due no earlier than June 21, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects to drop work-from-home guidance should conditions allow.

Despite the progress, usage of the Tube in the City remains more than 70% below pre-pandemic levels. Across the system, the recovery is slightly higher, with traffic to stops in the outer suburbs at about half of where it was at the start of 2020.

