(Bloomberg) -- The City of London has scrapped its black-tie dress code for the Square Mile’s most prestigious annual dinner as part of a move to modernize the banquet held in the grandiose surroundings of Mansion House’s Egyptian Hall, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move means Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will be free to wear regular business attire when they speak at the financial and professional services dinner at Mansion House on Tuesday night, along with several hundred expected guests.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation declined to comment.

While the decision isn’t linked to the heat wave hitting London this week, the change will afford some relief to the attendees with temperatures in the capital expected to near 40 degrees Celsius (104° Fahrenheit). It comes a quarter of a century after Gordon Brown stoked controversy by refusing to abide by the dress code for his first speech to the City after becoming chancellor.

The Mansion House dinner comes ahead of the publication of the Financial Services and Markets Bill. That is set to be the most significant overhaul of City of London rules for decades, aimed at slashing rules and boosting the UK’s competitiveness after leaving the European Union.

The Financial Times reported Monday that it is set to give ministers power to “call in” -- effectively block or alter -- decisions made by the Bank of England that it doesn’t agree with. Bailey is resistant to the plan, the paper said.

