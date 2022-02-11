(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission’s financial services head insisted that U.K. clearinghouses will get no further access to the bloc’s markets after 2025, knocking back the Bank of England governor’s calls for an indefinite trade route into the European Union.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Friday that the EU will need to actively encourage more liquidity and clients to shift out of Britain’s dominant clearinghouses and toward services within the bloc.

“I’m very clear that June 2025 is the end of the equivalence for U.K. clearinghouses,” McGuinness said at a conference hosted by Politico. “We are very over reliant on U.K. clearinghouses. The business cannot switch overnight, but it can be encouraged to switch over time.”

Clearing is a key part of the finance world supporting banking, technology and legal jobs across the City of London. Clearinghouses such as London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s LCH operate at the center of markets, collecting collateral from both sides of a trade to ensure a default on one doesn’t spread panic through financial markets.

The issue has become a key area of post-Brexit contention. The European Commission has extended the U.K.’s temporary right to clear trades from the bloc, known as equivalence, for the next three years while also looking to increase the capacity of its own clearinghouses and reduce the EU’s reliance on London.

McGuinness said she was “very clear about this not being just an announcement that it’s three years and more will come. It will not.”

The BOE’s Andrew Bailey said in a speech late Thursday that there was no need to end the U.K.’s waiver, despite the calls from within the EU in recent weeks to end Britain’s access.

Bailey said the BOE would keep working with EU authorities to manage risks around clearing. He added that maintaining a shared commitment to open financial systems with strong regulatory standards “means that there need be no time limit to this equivalence.”

The governor also hinted that the U.K. could tweak Solvency II, an unpopular EU regulatory regime for the insurance industry. The rules entered into force six years ago and companies complain that they force up their costs of business.

“I do not for a moment consider that the Solvency II we transposed from EU law and regulation is best suited to the U.K.,” Bailey said. “The case for reform is clear. But, so is the need first to ensure we define and set our expectations on safety and soundness and policyholder protection.”

