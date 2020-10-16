(Bloomberg) -- London’s pandemic-struck office market is crawling back to life.

A slew of large companies, from Netflix Inc. to Morgan Stanley, are in the process of undertaking big office moves that show demand for the biggest and best buildings is recovering from lockdown lows. In two of the largest potential deals since the virus struck, law firms Travers Smith and Latham & Watkins are close to leasing new City of London headquarters.

The encouraging signs for landlords follow months of grim data on office leasings, with deals slumping by almost half in the financial district this year. The recent burst of activity is mainly confined to large new developments, and as lockdown rules return to London, there are still fears that vacancies could soar if more companies embrace home working for the long-term.

“There is a scarcity of large modern office space,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sue Munden said. “This may be encouraging large occupiers to secure space now, despite the uncertainties around remote working.”

For companies needing a lot of space over the next few years, there are few options. That’s because developers were already taking a cautious approach to new speculative projects in the past four years due to Brexit uncertainty. With the added doubts of a severe recession and concerns about the long-term future of offices, there’s been even less new construction.

The number of new office developments starting in the City of London fell almost 60% in the six months through September, according to data compiled by Deloitte Real Estate. And about half of the space in those projects has already been leased.

There are growing signs that investors have noticed. KKR & Co. has bought a stake in London office developer Great Portland Estates Plc, while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has built up its stake in British Land Co. this year to become its largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We remain firm believers in the long term appeal of well-designed and located offices and of London’s role as a dominant global city,” Great Portland Estates Chief Executive Officer Toby Courtauld said this week, in a statement showing the firm’s rent collections were slightly up on the previous quarter.

Deals to buy offices are also showing signs of recovery after collapsing earlier this year. Canadian real estate investor Cadillac Fairview Corp. last week agreed to buy White City Place in west London, while Singapore-based Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to buy a 50% stake in the Nova development in London’s Victoria district.

That’s encouraging more sellers to offer properties for sale including Prudential Financial Inc.’s PGIM Real Estate, which has hired brokers to sell the 55 Old Broad Street complex in the City of London, people with knowledge of the process said.

Land Securities Group Plc, one of the U.K.’s largest real estate investment trusts, has evaluated purchasing the Old Broad Street property to potentially unlock a major skyscraper project, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public. The process is at an early stage and several other investors have also expressed an interest, the people said.

The developer, which owns a building next to the Old Broad Street site, has been cautious on new projects for several years. It recently appointed new CEO Mark Allan who is due to set out his strategy for the company later this month.

Representatives for PGIM and Land Securities declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.