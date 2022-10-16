(Bloomberg) -- The number of jobs available in the City of London fell by almost a third in the third quarter, as holidays and economic uncertainty hit hiring.

Available financial services jobs declined 30% to 7,907 from the second quarter, according to Morgan McKinley’s Autumn London Employment Monitor published Monday. The recruitment firm said the fall was a result of the unsettled economic situation, the summer holiday season and events including the Tory leadership contest and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The number of job seekers hit 27,097 in the same period, according to the report. That’s around a 15% increase from the second quarter and the highest since 2017.

“Whilst we witnessed a higher supply of candidates coming to market, this didn’t impact the average salary change too drastically,”said Hakan Enver, managing director of Morgan McKinley UK, noting that the average salary increase for those changing roles in the quarter was 20%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.