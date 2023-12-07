(Bloomberg) -- A cross-party group of MPs have said the UK government’s flagship financial reforms are so far a “damp squib” that have had little impact on the economy, heaping further pressure on Rishi Sunak’s administration.

The Treasury Committee said Friday that the government has made limited progress on the so-called Edinburgh Reforms, the list of innovations announced last December to boost competitiveness and modernization of the UK’s financial markets after leaving the European Union.

Six of the proposed reforms that the government said it has delivered are incomplete, and six more relate to actions such as publishing a document or welcoming a consultation, the committee said in a report. For those that could “legitimately be labelled as reforms, the Committee are skeptical as to the value of some changes,” it said.

“The Edinburgh Reforms were given considerable fanfare last December but, 12 months on, the lack of progress or economic impact has left them feeling like a damp squib,” Harriet Baldwin, the committee’s chair and a Conservative lawmaker, said in a statement.

The committee urged the government to prioritize reforms that will make the most difference to the UK’s economic growth, as well as those that prevent harm to consumers and businesses.

The scathing assessment will embarrass the government, which has touted the changes as a way of boosting the City of London and the economy in general. The Treasury issued its own release Friday saying it had already delivered 22 of the 31 reforms and has “plans in place” to deliver on the remaining nine.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami, who is marking the anniversary with visits to finance firms in Scotland, disputed the committee’s assessment in an interview.

“We’re only a year in,” he said. “This is the City of London and broadly financial professional services - the most complicated, dense ecosystem in the entire world. So it is very, very difficult to say that a very important set of regulatory reforms is going to immediately have this huge economic impact.”

