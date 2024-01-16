(Bloomberg) -- Panmure Gordon and Liberum have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal, the latest combination of City of London stockbrokers looking to survive a dry spell in dealmaking and fundraising for listed companies.

The deal will create the largest adviser to UK-quoted companies with more than 250 retained corporate clients, according to a statement from Liberum on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon Chief Executive Officer Rich Ricci is set to lead the merged firm — to be called Panmure Liberum — with Liberum’s Bidhi Bhoma as deputy CEO.

The transaction will create “a new force in UK investment banking,” Ricci said in the statement. The middle market-focused firm will focus on areas such as investment banking, research and sales and plans to add a debt advisory offering and bolster its M&A and private capital capabilities.

The combination is the latest between City of London stockbrokers looking to survive a dry spell in dealmaking and fundraising for listed companies. A sharp downturn in capital markets activity has hit London hard and heaped further pressure on more than 80 firms that shepherd companies through their interactions with investors in the city — a position known as corporate broker.

With UK initial public offerings at a decade-low and overall trading volumes muted, brokers have seen their revenues plunge since the beginning of 2022, prompting firms to diversify or merge.

FinnCap Group and Cenkos Securities agreed to merge in March into what’s now known as Cavendish. In April, Deutsche Bank AG acquired one of the best-known UK boutique firms, Numis, in a £410 million ($522 million) deal.

Read More: London’s Brokers Face a Crunch as Downturn Picks Off the Weakest

The creation of Panmure Liberum will bring one of the Square Mile’s oldest firms together with a relative upstart.

Panmure Gordon, controlled by the private equity vehicle of former Barclays Plc head Bob Diamond, was founded in 1876. Liberum, which debuted in 2007, is owned by its staff. Collectively they employ about 280 people across the UK and North America, according to the statement.

