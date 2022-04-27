(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. should focus on closer cooperation with the U.S. to bolster its finance industry following Brexit and move on from attempts to push for access to European Union markets, according to a report by two think tanks.

Greater ties with the U.S. could help the U.K. grow its capital markets business by 40%, Atlantic Council and New Financial said in a report Thursday.

The focus should be accompanied by “deep reform” of the U.K.’s financial system, including taking action on taxation, regulation and ways to attract top talent, the report said.

These issues should be given more importance than the City of London’s previous attempts to retain access to the EU bloc, the report said. “The debate has moved on from alignment with the European Union in exchange for future access.”

Regulatory reforms and turning towards the U.S. could help companies to raise an additional $75 billion a year, the report said. It identified 10 sectors dominated by the U.S. and U.K., including derivatives and foreign exchange trading, clearing, pensions and asset management.

The report’s transatlantic focus underlines how little success the City of London has had in maintaining its pre-Brexit access to the EU. So far, that’s had a limited impact although the bloc is stepping up efforts to draw more clearing business onto the continent.

