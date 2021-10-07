(Bloomberg) -- The City of London voted on Thursday to keep two statues of men with links to the slave trade, opting instead to place notices nearby explaining their context.

It is a “sensible, proportionate response to a sensitive issue,” Doug Barrow, the chair of the City of London Corporation’s Statues Working Group, said in a statement following the decision by the body’s Court of Common Council.

“It enables us to acknowledge and address the legacy of our past with openness and honesty – not to try and erase history but to place it in its proper context,” he added.

The two monuments commemorate William Beckford and John Cass.

Cass, a former member of parliament, was involved in the Royal African Company which traded slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries. Earlier this year, City, University of London changed the name of its business school to Bayes Business School, to remove a reference to Cass.

Beckford, meanwhile, twice held the position of the Lord Mayor of the City of London, and owned slaves in the 18th century.

The City of London has been grappling with its historic links to the slave trade since the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the U.S. last year.

“We can’t be blind to the fact the history of the City is inextricably linked to slavery, which is a stain on our past and, shockingly, remains a feature of life today in many parts of the world,” Barrow said.

