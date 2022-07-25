City of London Workers Kept Going to Office During Heat Wave

The lure of air conditioning in the office proved too much to pass up for many City of London workers during last week’s heat wave.

About 60% of City employees were at their desks as temperatures peaked, according to data compiled by Google, which tracks the movements of some of its users.

On Tuesday, there were only about 7% fewer workers in the Square Mile than the norm in recent weeks as temperatures hit a record. More people than usual were at the workplace on Wednesday.

The weather was so hot last week that trains were delayed or canceled, schools closed early and the runway at London Luton airport developed a defect. Only the payment of a record price to import electricity avoided a blackout in parts of the capital, Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas wrote on Monday.

Temperatures in the UK rose above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time last week. It’s possible there’ll be another heat wave in the southeast later this week, according to the Met Office.

