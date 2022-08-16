(Bloomberg) --

The City of London’s traditional pubs have found themselves with a headache. Regular punters from before the pandemic are still working from home, for at least one or two days a week, and costs are soaring.

“Suddenly your electricity’s gone up two and a half times, your wage costs have gone up 15%, your food costs have gone up 20%,” explains Clive Watson, group chairman at City Pub Group.

“A lot of individual pub owners will be leaving the industry because why bother going through all that effort and making no money?”

One in seven pubs or restaurants in the Square Mile have closed since March 2020, according to research from data consultancy CGA, far worse than in most other parts of the country.

While the City is now busier than during much of the last two years, when Covid lockdowns reduced it to a ghost town, activity remains lower than previous peaks. Even the busiest days of this summer have seen workspace footfall hit about 70% of pre-pandemic levels, Google Mobility data show.

Many workers in the financial district choose to log-on from home on Mondays and Fridays, a perk granted by their employers amid a tight labor market and a battle for City talent.

Fridays, previously the busiest day for pubs and restaurants, have become distinctly quiet. The effect has been an inverted U-shape when it comes to weekly revenues in the sector, with most spending between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Strong lunches

Some businesses say they have adapted to changing habits and are now doing better than ever.

At 1 Lombard Street, one of the oldest restaurants in the City, and sister venue Ekte Nordic Kitchen, bookings have doubled compared with 2019 levels and average spend is up.

Caravan restaurants says it now hosts as much as 15% more customers than before the coronavirus, partly because diners are splashing the cash despite an impending cost-of-living crisis.

Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho’s venues in the City and Canary Wharf are recording double-digit growth versus 2019 levels thanks to “strong lunches,” Chief Executive Martin Williams said, while its West End locations are lagging behind due to the slow London tourism recovery.

The work-from-home revolution is making people want to make the most of the fewer days they spend in the City, and many are indulging in a three-course lunch with wine. Average order values have increased as consumers “premiumize,” Williams says. His company is expanding, with a new restaurant opening in Canary Wharf next month.

“When people come into the office now -- they come in to go out,” said Soren Jessen, owner of 1 Lombard Street. “They want to meet colleagues and clients over breakfast, lunch and dinner to make up for the time at home.”

Team bonding

Experience-driven businesses like indoor golf club Swingers are also among the winners. Bookings at its venue at the foot of the Gherkin skyscraper have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, while corporate spend -- which used to peak on Fridays -- is now more spread out across the week.

“Because people might only be coming to the office two or three days a week, there is now a greater importance on those social events that get everyone together and foster human connections,” said Matt Grech-Smith, Swingers’ chief executive officer. “I think businesses are holding more social events than they used to in order to get their teams together outside the office environment.”

The phenomenon may have a way to run yet, even though many Brits are facing long months of hardship amid the inflationary crisis. Highly-paid financial sector workers are looking forward to their first Christmas without Covid restrictions on parties since 2019 -- an enticing prospect not only for them, but also for the owners of bars, pubs and restaurants.

