(Bloomberg) -- Civilian deaths in Afghanistan jumped 29% in the first quarter of the year amid increasing attacks in the war-torn nation, the United Nations said in a report.

As many as 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 maimed, according to the UN report.

“Of particular concern is the 37% increase in the number of women killed and injured, and a 23% increase in child casualties compared with the first quarter of 2020,” according to the report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.