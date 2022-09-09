(Bloomberg) -- US officials have agreed on an updated framework for investigating major accidents in the commercial space industry as human tourism and flights hauling hardware into orbit expand rapidly.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the independent agency that leads investigations into plane crashes, will conduct similar reviews for mishaps involving private sector rockets and space capsules, according to an agreement signed Friday. The NTSB will work in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for licensing commercial space activity, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said in an interview.

“We were able to come to an agreement that benefits safety, and certainly still allows innovation and allows the commercial space industry to grow,” Homendy said after NTSB and FAA signed the agreement at NASA’s Johnson Space Center near Houston.

While the NTSB has investigated some space-related accidents in the past under agreements signed in 2000 and 2004, the new memorandum formalizes its authority for launches carrying people and codifies requirements for reporting mishaps. It also resolves what had been growing tension over how to handle the next space tragedy.

The commercial space industry is growing rapidly. The number of approved space launches and reentries by ventures such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin reached 64 last year, nearly double the total in 2020, according to FAA. This year the industry is poised to grow again, with 63 approved just through Aug. 9, the agency said.

The most significant space accident by a commercial venture occurred in the 2014 crash of a Virgin Galactic test flight that killed one pilot.

The agreement doesn’t apply to accidents that occur on NASA or military launches, though NTSB and FAA have assisted in such investigations in the past.

For commercial space activity, NTSB will investigate all accidents with fatalities or serious injuries, and those that cause significant damage to property outside of launch zones. Reviews of more minor incidents will be overseen by FAA, but NTSB can participate as an observer, Homendy said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.