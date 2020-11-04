(Bloomberg) -- Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. jumped the most in almost eight months after saying it’s nearing a deal to sell its tower assets in Europe to Spain’s Cellnex Telecom SA for about 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion).

The conglomerate’s stock rose as much as 7.6% on Thursday in Hong Kong, the biggest intraday gain since March 20.

The group, founded by Hong Kong’s wealthiest tycoon Li Ka-shing, said in a filing Wednesday that it has reached a “substantial agreement” on the terms of a potential transaction, though it hasn’t taken a final decision. Cellnex confirmed the talks but didn’t disclose a value.

A successful deal is likely to help CK Hutchison raise cash, cut debt and also pay for costly 5G network upgrades. The group’s core businesses such as ports and retail have been hit by a trade slowdown, slump in tourism in the wake of U.S.-China tensions, the coronavirus pandemic and political turmoil in Hong Kong.

Chairman Victor Li -- the elder son of the senior Li -- has been seeking ways to control spending and conserve cash after reporting a 29% drop in net income for the first half of the year. Thursday’s share rally has helped the stock pare the year’s loss to about 30%.

Hutchison previously considered selling a minority stake in the new unit, CK Hutchison Networks, which has 29,100 towers spread across Europe. Buying it outright is a preferred option for a tower company like Cellnex as it makes it easier to sell capacity to multiple wireless operators on a single mast.

CK Hutchison said the proceeds of a European mast sale would be split with the unit’s minority partners.

