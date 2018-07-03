CK to Buy Out Partner at Italian Mobile Venture for $2.9 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and some of its units agreed to buy out their partner in an Italian mobile-phone joint venture for 2.45 billion billion euros ($2.9 billion).

The deal will automatically terminate if completion doesn’t occur within 12 months of the purchase agreement, or on another date that shareholders agree in writing, CK Hutchison said in a statement in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Veon, the wireless carrier formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., owns and operates the mobile telecommunications businesses in Italy under the brands “3” and “Wind” via Wind Tre SpA. CK Hutchison and VimpelCom combined their Italian telecom businesses to form a venture in 2016.

