(Bloomberg) -- Premier League football team Everton, which is building a state-of-the-art stadium on Liverpool’s dockside even amid an ownership crisis, has hit another potential bump in the road.

Alucraft Systems Ltd., a cladding specialist providing essential materials for the Toffees’ new ground, has gone into administration, a form of insolvency in the UK.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers confirmed on Wednesday that it has been appointed administrator to the Staffordshire-based firm. “Upon appointment, the 53 people employed by the company have sadly been made redundant and the company’s existing projects will not be completed,” it said.

Alucraft was appointed by the construction group Laing O’Rourke, the main contractor for Everton’s stadium. 777, the Miami-based firm that has agreed to buy the football club from its current owner Farhad Moshiri, has been injecting funds to keep it going and meet the costs of the stadium build, which have been estimated at between £500 million ($636 million) and £800 million.

Everton are currently two places outside the relegation zone after being deducted six points for breaching financial rules. The team could face a further points deduction in the coming weeks, while the Premier League is also due to reveal whether it considers 777 an acceptable owner. If not, Everton faces a severe financial crunch.

Everton declined to comment on Alucraft’s administration. The club hopes to complete the near 53,000 capacity stadium by December but isn’t planning to play competitive football there until Aug. 2025.

Laing O’Rourke declined to comment.

Building issues delayed neighbors Liverpool FC’s ambitions to open a new stand at the beginning of the season. Its Anfield Road expansion project was hit by a months-long delay after Buckingham Group Contracting entered into administration.

Alucraft’s last set of accounts, to the end of December 2022, showed a pretax loss of £5.75 million from revenue of £18.7 million.

