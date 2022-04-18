(Bloomberg) -- The former chief financial officer of a Brazilian reinsurer was charged with fraud for allegedly spreading false stories that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bought a stake in the company.

A federal judge in Iowa on Monday unsealed an indictment against Fernando Passos, former CFO of IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A., saying he knowingly promoted the fake story in the press to push up the company’s stock price. Passos was also sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in federal court in New York on Monday.

According to the SEC suit, Passos “planted the false story that Berkshire had invested in IRB, fabricated related documents and directed that they be provided to the media, and made and caused IRB to make false and misleading statements directly to investors and at least one securities analyst.”

Passos, 39, lives in Brazil and isn’t in U.S. custody, the Justice Department said. A lawyer for the executive couldn’t immediately be identified.

Berkshire Denial

Press reports that Berkshire owned a stake in IRB and was considering expanding its holdings prompted Buffett’s company to issue a statement in March 2020 denying any investment in the Brazilian company. IRB shares promptly tumbled more than 41%.

When Passos learned of Berkshire’s denial from IRB’s director of investor relations, he responded “Damn” and “We’re [expletive]!” the SEC said.

An assistant to Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the cases against Passos.

The SEC said in its complaint that Passo began spreading the fake story after IRB’s stock price dropped after a short-seller publicly questioned the company’s financial results. The stock rose 6% on the rumored Berkshire stake.

The regulator wants to bar Passos from acting as an officer or director of a public company and is seeking unspecified money penalties. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the criminal charges.

The SEC case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Passos, 22-cv-03156, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan). The criminal case is U.S. v. Passos, 21-cr-00028, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa.

