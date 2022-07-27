(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas withdrew from co-teaching a fall seminar at George Washington University Law School amid student protests.

The law school on Wednesday said Thomas would no longer teach the constitutional law course with his former law clerk, Gregory Maggs. The news was first reported by the GW Hatchet, a campus newspaper.

“Justice Thomas informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach a constitutional law seminar this fall,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “The students were promptly informed of Justice Thomas’ decision by his co-instructor, who will continue to offer the seminar this fall.”

A Supreme Court spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thomas is part of high court’s conservative majority that last month eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, broadened gun rights and curbed the power of the Environmental Protection Agency. He wrote a separate opinion in the abortion case suggesting that court decisions protecting gay marriage and the right to contraceptives could be overturned on similar grounds.

Thomas has also been a focus of criticism amid revelations that his wife, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, was in contact with people driving then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. The justice didn’t disqualify himself from election-related cases, including one that let some of Trump’s papers be given to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The Hatchet reported earlier this month that student leaders called for the law school to fire Thomas, saying he “is actively trying to strip individuals with uteruses of the right to medicine and queer individuals their right to legally exist.” In addition, thousands of members of the campus community signed a petition calling for Thomas’s dismissal.

The law school rejected those demands.

Thomas, who has been teaching at the law school since 2011, earned $10,000 from the school last year, according to his most recent financial disclosure report.

