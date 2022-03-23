(Bloomberg) -- Justice Clarence Thomas missed arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court for the third straight day Wednesday after being hospitalized last Friday with an infection that was causing flu-like symptoms.

The court hasn’t provided any updates on Thomas’ condition since saying in a statement Sunday night that the 73-year-old justice’s symptoms were easing and he expected to be released from Washington’s Sibley Hospital “in a day or two.”

Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe has said Thomas does not have Covid.

Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term. Appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, Thomas is the longest-serving justice and an anchor of the court’s conservative wing.

The justices are considering a technical case Wednesday involving the use of federal courts to compel the production of testimony or documents for use in an international arbitration proceeding. It’s the fourth and final case the Supreme Court is hearing this week.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Wednesday that Thomas will participate in the case on the basis of the briefs and transcript of the argument. The justices will have a private conference on Friday and will next take the bench on Monday.

