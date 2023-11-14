(Bloomberg) -- French nursing-home operator Clariane SE outlined a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) plan to reinforce its finances and avoid a liquidity shortfall and consequent debt restructuring. The shares plunged as much as 18%.

Fresh funds should come from about €1 billion of proceeds from asset disposals, a €300 million capital increase and two real estate partnerships worth €230 million in total, Clariane said in a statement Tuesday. The company also has arranged a €200 million credit line.

The implementation of the plan will determine the company’s ability to meet its debt deadlines in 2024 and beyond, it said. Otherwise, Clariane could face a covenant breach at the end of this year, while its liquidity position would be at risk at the end of April 2024, meaning the company would be forced to seek protection from its creditors and renegotiate its debt.

Clariane’s business is solid, with a continuing rise in the occupancy rate of its nursing homes, Chief Executive Officer Sophie Boissard said on a call with journalists. Yet the company’s shares tumbled to a record low in the wake of its third-quarter sales report on Oct. 24, in which it forecast higher leverage than it had previously predicted.

“That triggered a very strong concern in the market and a drop in the Clariane stock price of 40%,” she said. “That situation two weeks ago put at risk the execution of our refinancing plan for 2023 and 2024.”

The company has faced a tough few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic followed by inflation that drove up costs for supplies and labor. Care-home workers were in particular demand after a scandal engulfed one of its competitors, Orpea SA, in 2022.

Orpea Fallout

Orpea underwent one of the largest debt restructurings in Europe this year after allegations that it stinted on staffing and care for nursing-home residents and engaged in financial misconduct.

Now, financing is getting even tougher because of the rocky economic environment and the surge in interest rates.

Clariane shares sank 15% to €2.97 at 11:50 a.m. in Paris, extending their year-to-date loss to 71%. Its debt prices have also taken a hit, with its 1.875% perpetual bonds falling to as low as 24 cents on the euro, according to pricing source BVAL.

The higher leverage raised concerns of some financial partners and compromised two real estate partnerships that were meant to be finalized by the end of the year, the company said.

Since then, the company has lost some access to real estate and corporate financing, which puts at risk the refinancing of €650 million maturities between today and next June.

Clariane on Nov. 3 drew down €500 million on its revolving credit facility. Credit Agricole Assurances, its largest shareholder, has agreed to take up €200 million of the €300 million capital increase and also will invest in the two real estate partnerships, the company said.

“The worsening of the real estate backdrop and this far-reaching financial restructuring, which looks like a complex undertaking, still prompts a cautious approach to the stock,” Gaetan Calabro, an analyst at Portzamparc, wrote in a report. He cut his price target on the stock to €3.20 from €5, based on the expectation that the company will sell new shares at €2 each.

Clariane, like Orpea, was a regular issuer of Schuldschein, a German credit instrument. In July, Clariane extended a €505 million term loan to May 2026 with remaining and new lenders including from its Schuldschein debt. The company will repay a €178 million Schuldschein that comes due in December using proceeds from the real estate transactions, Boissard said.

Clariane employs about 70,000 professionals in seven European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, according to its website.

--With assistance from Jacqueline Poh.

(Updates to add stock plunge in first paragraph.)

