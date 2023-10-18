(Bloomberg) -- Clariant AG lost a European Union court case against its €155.8 million ($165 million) antitrust fine for allegedly colluding with other buyers of ethylene including Celanese Corp. and Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV.

The European Commission issued a total penalty of €260 million on the three firms in July 2020 as part of the settlement that ended a three-year probe into the market for the key chemical. Clariant’s fine was the largest.

The EU’s General Court, the bloc’s second-highest tribunal, dismissed the appeal on Wednesday, without making a copy of its ruling available immediately.

The EU at the time of the settlement said the companies colluded from 2011 to 2017 to manipulate a monthly contract price for ethylene, a raw material for trash bags, textiles, building materials, cosmetics and glues. That contract price was used for long-term supply agreements in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for Cariant said the firm was looking at the details of the ruling.

The case is: T-590/20 Clariant and Clariant International v. Commission.

(Updates with Clariant comment in the final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.