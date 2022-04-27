(Bloomberg) -- Clariant AG said it will replace Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen after concluding a preliminary investigation its accounting that will cause the company to restate its 2020 results.

Bill Collins will take over as CFO when Lynen steps down as of July 1, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

The Swiss chemical maker said the restatement will not affect sales, cash or cash equivalents. The company said 2021 sales totaled 4.37 billion Swiss francs ($4.54 billion) in 2021; it will report its audited full year results as well as restated 2020 figures by May 30.

In February, the company said it may need to restate results for 2020 and the first half of 2021 after a tipoff by internal whistleblowers.

The bookkeeping problems are a setback for Clariant, which has been trying to move past the upheaval of executive departures and strife with its largest shareholder, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. The investor moved to oust the firm’s previous CEO, Hariolf Kottmann, leading to his replacement at the start of last year with Keijzer.

Clariant, which makes construction chemicals and automotive braking and cooling fluids, hired Deloitte LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to lead an independent probe into whether employees had incorrectly booked provisions and accruals with the aim of boosting results to meet targets.

The misstatements include restructuring charges, indemnities, warranties and environmental provisions with questions about accounting compliance and timing, the company has said. In February, Clariant said it had known of the complaints since September while the CEO was informed a month later.

(Updates with accounting context beginning in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story misstated the currency for sales results.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.