(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reinforced the central bank’s message that interest rates are on hold, saying that both monetary policy and the U.S. economy are “in a good place,” though some risks remain.

“We have a favorable outlook for the economy,” Clarida said Friday in an interview with Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene on Bloomberg Television. “We think the economy is in a good place, we think monetary policy is in a good place.”

The remarks echo the message from Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday after the Fed cut the benchmark lending rate for a third time this year to protect a record U.S. economic expansion amid headwinds stemming from trade-policy uncertainty and global weakness.

Clarida said the 0.75 percentage-point reduction since July was aimed at providing “some insurance or cushion” against disinflation and fragility abroad. He said risks to the outlook remain “somewhat” tilted to the downside, though the labor market is healthy as shown by Friday’s unexpectedly resilient jobs report.

“This was certainly a very solid labor-market report,” Clarida said, adding that the third-quarter gross domestic product report was also stronger than expected.

Payrolls rose 128,000 after an upwardly revised 180,000 advance the prior month, according to Friday’s Labor Department report. The jobless rate edged up to 3.6% from a half-century low. The economy grew at an annualized 1.9% pace in the third quarter, slightly quicker than forecast.

Investors removed some of the easing for 2020 priced into interest-rate futures contracts after the upbeat jobs report but still are betting on another quarter-point cut by midyear.

Powell told reporters Wednesday that the Federal Open Market Committee would respond if there were a “material reassessment” of the economic outlook, but he did not spell out what would satisfy that condition.

Asked to define that phrase, Clarida stressed that the baseline outlook is for inflation to be around the Fed’s 2% target, a solid labor market, and for “ongoing continued growth.” He said if the FOMC saw “accumulating evidence” that it was missing on its mandate for maximum employment or stable prices, or the growth needed to sustain both goals, “we would have to factor that in.”

“We will be data dependent,” Clarida said. “Every meeting is a live meeting.”

The Fed’s abrupt pivot from tightening rates in 2018 to cutting them this year came amid rising trade tensions, and a slump in business investment and global manufacturing -- along with relentless attacks by President Donald Trump, who’s running for re-election in 2020. Fed officials worried that weakness in these sectors could leak into consumer confidence and risk the overall expansion, and the 2019 cuts were described as insurance against such risks.

The pace of consumer expenditures has slowed, but it’s still positive against the background of a solid labor market.

“We don’t see the consumer cracking,”Clarida said. “In the aggregate, the U.S. consumer has never been in better shape.”

