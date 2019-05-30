(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Fed is prepared to ease monetary policy if it sees mounting risks to the U.S. expansion, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said while stressing the economy is in a “very good place”

As the U.S. and China clash over everything from trade to technology, investors are bracing for a protracted superpower conflict. Meantime, Donald Trump and Theresa May plan to discuss Huawei during his state visit to London

U.S. economic growth was revised down by less than expected amid stronger consumption and exports, suggesting the expansion was on a firmer footing before Trump’s trade war escalation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest economic challenge as he starts his second term will be how to boost flagging growth

With the Bank of Korea expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged, the focus will be on Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s outlook and whether he faces dissenting calls for a rate cut

Investor focus on who will succeed Mario Draghi at the ECB may be missing the broader challenges the institution is set to face

Bank of Canada officials continue to characterize the country’s economic performance as “solid,” despite a recent soft patch they believe is only temporary

A renewed sell-off in the Argentine peso or the Turkish lira would put not just their emerging-market counterparts at risk, but many in the developed world as well, says Goldman Sachs

Africa, largely ignored in a U.S.-China trade war that could roil economies worldwide, is quietly piecing together the world’s largest free-trade zone

