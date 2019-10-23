(Bloomberg) -- Burundi’s security forces killed 14 gunmen who crossed into its northwestern region from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in an attack that shows resistance against President Pierre Nkurunziza is increasing.

The forces confiscated some rifles from the men in Bubanza province on Tuesday, deputy Burundi police spokesman Moise Nkurunziza told reporters in the commercial capital, Bujumbura, on Wednesday.

A Burundi rebel group known as RED Tabara operating from the Congo claimed the attack and said it did not suffer any casualties. The militia made up of former army officers is one of several with bases in the neighboring nation. Others include FNL and Forebu, which is constituted of those behind a May 2015 coup plot.

The attack was the start of a “resistance” to push for rule of law in Burundi, Tabara said on its Twitter account. “Burundi is not as stable as the regime in place claims,” it said.

The men tried to forcibly enter Burundi’s protected reserve known as Kibira National Forest, according to the Voice of America’s local-language service. They kidnapped 20 people, but later released them, the broadcaster reported.

