(Bloomberg) -- Police clashed with protesters in Belarus over the refusal to allow leading opposition candidates to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in elections in August.

At least 230 people were detained at protests in the capital Minsk and other cities, according to the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna.

Video on social media showed scuffles and fights between police and crowds of protesters who took to the streets after Belarusian election authorities on Tuesday refused to register ex-banker Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo, another Lukashenko critic, as candidates in the Aug. 9 elections.

Babariko’s aides urged supporters to line up outside the central election commission on Wednesday to file official protests against the decision. “We all need a million complaints,” Maria Kalesnikava, his team coordinator said in a video address posted on YouTube. “We have to show our opposition to these predatory and illegal actions of the authorities.”

Babariko, the former chief executive officer of a Minsk bank owned by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC and Gazprombank JSC, was detained last month after a state security service began a criminal probe into alleged fraud and money laundering. His campaign gathered 430,000 signatures in support of his candidacy, more than any potential challenger to Lukashenko, amid rising discontent over policies ranging from the coronavirus response to the economy.

Lukashenko is seeking a sixth successive presidential term in the country of 9.4 million bordering Russia and Poland. The authoritarian leader has drawn sanctions from Europe and the U.S. for his treatment of the opposition in previous elections, crushing public dissent since winning power in 1994.

An opposition candidate who was permitted to register, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, criticized police in a video address for beating up their “mothers and sisters.” Tikhanovskaya, the wife of a jailed political YouTube blogger, has said she is participating in the election on behalf of her husband and his supporters.

