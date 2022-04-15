(Bloomberg) -- Israeli security forces entered Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers, sparking clashes.

Tensions have been running high in a season where Muslim, Christian and Jewish holidays coincide. Almost a year ago, Israel fought an 11-day war with Gaza-based militants that was partly set off by clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month. A recent spate of shootings in Israeli cities has raised the specter of renewed communal violence.

After Truce, Israel Confronts Aftermath of Arab-Jewish Violence

Israel’s foreign ministry said police had to enter the grounds to disperse a crowd and remove stones and rocks, “in order to prevent further violence.” The AP said dozens of Palestinians were wounded, citing medics.

Four attacks in Israeli cities, two by Israeli Arabs, have left 14 dead since March. Among Palestinians, the death toll reached 16 in the first two weeks of April, all from the West Bank. Israel said the Palestinians were killed in clashes, or as they carried out or attempted to carry out attacks. Palestinian authorities said some were innocent bystanders.

Israelis Rush for Gun Licenses After Series of Fatal Shootings

After five Palestinians were killed in four different parts of the West Bank within 24 hours, the municipalities of Bethlehem and Ramallah called a general strike, closing all businesses, offices and schools.

“The situation is dangerous and sensitive and Israel bears the responsibility for the destabilization,” said Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel held an unprecedented summit last month with four Arab foreign ministers, reinforcing among Palestinians the feeling that their bid for statehood has been sidelined. The Israeli-Palestinians peace process has been stalled for years, and as Arab governments from the United Arab Emirates to Morocco establish formal ties with Israel, Palestinians are growing increasingly frustrated.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.