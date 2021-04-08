(Bloomberg) -- Intercommunal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state have left 132 people dead this week, the Al Hadath TV channel cited the local governor as saying, in the latest violence to wrack the region as United Nations peacekeepers withdraw.

Fighting that began over the weekend around Geneina, the state capital, between the Massalit community and Arab tribes has forced at least 3,800 people to flee their neighborhoods, according to the UN.

