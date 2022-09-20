(Bloomberg) -- Companies have been telling divergent stories about the state of the economy, complicating the outlook for the Fed as it tries to cool inflation without triggering recession.

If you listen to Ford, FedEx and GE the economy is bedeviled by supply-chain bottlenecks, soaring costs and softening demand. Ford was the biggest S&P 500 decliner in early trading, sinking about 10%, after warning about inflation and parts shortages.

On the other hand, listen to bankers and payments officials -- like BofA’s CFO, who this morning said the consumer’s in great shape and commercial client activity is terrific, or American Express’s CFO, who said the US consumer looks very strong -- and people are flush with cash and out spending. Affluent shoppers and vacationers are out in particular force, as they have been for months. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in prepared remarks ahead of congressional hearings, called the economy a “classic tale of two cities.” JPM still sees strong consumer spending and balance sheets, and jobs reports are encouraging -- but persistent inflation and Fed tightening represent “storm clouds.”

Watch for results later this week from warehouse retailer Costco, and next week from athletic gear maker Nike, for more on the health of the consumer, and potentially weak sales in China.

