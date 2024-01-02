Claudine Gay Should Be Admired for Putting Harvard First, Larry Summers Says

(Bloomberg) -- Larry Summers praised departing Harvard President Claudine Gay for her decision to step down after a short tenure marred by allegations of plagiarism and a campus controversy over antisemitism.

“I admire Claudine Gay for putting Harvard’s interests first at what I know must be an agonizingly difficult moment,” Summers, a former president of the school, said in a statement.

Summers had been among the first to criticize Harvard’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. He said he was “sickened” by the school’s initial silence after some student groups placed the blame for the attack solely on Israel, although he later tempered his criticism after Gay spoke out against the violence.

In his statement, Summers also lauded Gay’s interim successor, Alan Garber, as “a superb choice” and said “there will be much to reflect on as Harvard sets its course forward.”

