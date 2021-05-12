(Bloomberg) -- UDG Healthcare Plc agreed to be acquired by buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a cash deal valuing the pharmaceutical services company at about 2.61 billion pounds ($3.69 billion).

Under the terms of the transaction, each UDG shareholder will receive 1,023 pence per share, a premium of about 22% to the closing price on May 11, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Dublin-based UDG provides services to pharmaceutical customers, from sales teams to health care communications and event management, in about 25 countries. It also provides contract packaging and clinical trials materials.

UDG was advised by Goldman Sachs International and Rothschild & Co on the deal.

