(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton reiterated Thursday that he will remain engaged at the helm of the Wall Street regulator while his pending nomination for the top federal prosecutor job in New York proceeds.

“I am fully committed and focused on my role at the SEC,” Clayton told members of a House Financial Services subcommittee. The nomination process “does not require my attention,” he said.

Democrats on the panel sharply questioned Clayton about the prospective job change, which ignited a political furor when it was announced late Friday. The then-sitting U.S. attorney, who was overseeing probes of some of President Donald Trump’s close associates, initially refused to step down.

Representative Brad Sherman, the California Democrat who led the subcommittee hearing, told Clayton that he should withdraw his name from consideration for the prosecutor job, saying it “weakens your gravitas with regard to the SEC.”

Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, also a California Democrat, added that she was “deeply concerned” that Trump and Attorney General William Barr might make it harder for Clayton to oversee the securities regulator.

Clayton said he would approach the U.S. attorney job with “independence” and “follow all ethical rules” as he does at the SEC.

