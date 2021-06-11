(Bloomberg) -- Clean-power giant Invenergy LLC said it has investigated unauthorized activity on some of its information systems, but saw no impact on its operations.

“At no time were Invenergy’s operations impacted and no data was encrypted,” the Chicago-based renewables developer said in an emailed statement Friday. “Invenergy has not paid and does not intend to pay any ransom.”

The disclosure follows recent cyberattacks that took down the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline and the largest beef producer in the country for several days. The Financial Times reported the Invenergy hack earlier Friday.

