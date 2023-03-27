(Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano are considering a bid for a minority stake in the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

They are mulling making a personal investment in the team, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Sportico reported earlier Monday that Dea Spanos Berberian is looking to sell a 24% stake in the team.

A representative for Eghbali and Feliciano, and a Chargers spokesman, declined to comment.

Eghbali and Feliciano previously circled the Denver Broncos, Bloomberg News reported last year. They also had sought to acquire 40% of the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, a deal that was ultimately blocked by majority owner Dan Snyder, according to the Washington Post.

Clearlake last year teamed up with Todd Boehly to acquire Chelsea FC, triumphing in a high profile auction for the English Premier League soccer team.

Stakes in NFL teams rarely come up for sale. Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s third-richest person worth $122 billion, is among those interested in bidding for the Commanders, bought by Snyder in 1999 for $800 million. Billionaire Josh Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc. who now runs his own firm, is also among the potential bidders.

Despite record prices, the NFL has no shortage of demand. The Broncos were eventually bought by a group led by Rob Walton, a member of one of the world’s richest families, for $4.65 billion.

