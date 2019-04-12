(Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital Group LP is seeking a buyer for Perforce Software, which could fetch about $2 billion in a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm is working with an adviser to field interest from potential buyers for Perforce, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Perforce, based in Minneapolis, has about $165 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the people said.

A representative for Clearlake declined to comment while a representative for Perforce didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Perforce provides technology to software developers that help them manage changes to products in the design stage. Clients include graphics processor developer Nvidia Corp. and Walt Disney Co.’s Pixar, according to its website.

Clearlake acquired the company last year from Summit Partners, according to a statement. Perforce announced the acquisition of Rogue Wave Software in January, a month after closing an its purchase of Perfecto.

