(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s National Settlement Depository said its account with Clearstream -- the Luxembourg-based clearinghouse that processes payments for many of the nation’s corporate and sovereign bonds -- has been blocked.

Operations haven’t been going through since the freeze on March 24, the NSD said in a statement on its website. A decision to restart will be based on a review by regulators in Luxembourg, it said.

The move adds to the web of restrictions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine triggered sweeping sanctions and capital controls, and could make the nation’s closely watched coupon payment process even more fraught.

Clearstream has so far been involved in successful payments for companies including natural-gas giant Gazprom PJSC and state leasing company GTLK, as well as $117 million of coupons paid by the sovereign last week.

Clearstream isn’t involved in the $66 million coupon payment due at the start of this week on a Russian sovereign bond that started to show up in investors’ accounts late Thursday. It’s also not responsible for clearing Russia’s next interest payment due on 28 March -- a $102 million coupon on notes maturing in 2035, which comes with an option to pay in rubles.

Russia’s Latest Bond Payment Begins Showing Up for Some Holders

A bond coupon or redemption normally passes from the borrower to its correspondent bank, then to the paying agent and on to a clearinghouse such as Clearstream. From the clearinghouse, it’s distributed to the various custodian banks for bondholders across the world, and finally into their individual accounts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.