(Bloomberg) -- Clearwater Analytics is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering for the financial services software provider, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company could be valued at more than $4 billion in an IPO, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the information wasn’t public. Clearwater hasn’t made a final decision and could opt to remain private, they said.

Majority owned by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, the company announced in October that it had raised money from investors including Permira Holdings and Warburg Pincus.

Representatives for Clearwater, Welsh Carson, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Clearwater’s software helps insurers, investment managers, banks, governments and others manage investment portfolios, according to its website.

