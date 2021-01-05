(Bloomberg) -- The Cleveland Browns have closed their facility as the team prepares for its first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Three coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, and two players tested positive for Covid-19, the Browns announced Tuesday.

The Browns have been dealing with Covid-related issues in recent weeks. Before Sunday’s win over the Steelers, Cleveland closed their practice facility after multiple players tested positive for the virus, ESPN reported. The week before that the Browns top four wide receivers were ineligible to play because of Covid-19 protocols.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the Browns said in a statement.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach. Cleveland is scheduled to play the Steelers again on Jan. 10 in the wild-card round.

