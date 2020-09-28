(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will buy the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s largest steelmaker, in a $1.4 billion deal.

ArcelorMittal USA will be acquired through a combination of 78.2 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock, non-voting preferred stock with an approximate aggregate value of $373 million, and $505 million in cash, according to a statement. The deal will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, the company said.

In March, the Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. acquired AK Steel, an automotive and industrial-parts maker valued at $3 billion. The miner finished the deal after raising $725 million in a junk-bond sale.

ArcelorMittal, which is based in Luxembourg, generated sales of $18.6 billion from the North American region last year, accounting for about a quarter of its sales. During its second-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Officer Lakshmi Mittal told investors the firm is “examining what structural changes might be required to ensure the company is well configured to prosper in the coming years as demand recovers.”

Reuters first reported on a potential deal Sunday.

ArcelorMittal’s shares have dropped 34% this year to 10.31 euros as of Sept. 25, giving it a market capitalization of 11.4 billion euros ($13.3 billion). Cleveland, Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs shares have declined 30% in the same period, leaving it with a market value of $2.35 billion.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.