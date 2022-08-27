(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the second-largest steel producer in the US, and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative labor agreement that will provide improved wages and other benefits to 12,000 workers in six states.

The agreement also includes a commitment by Cleveland-Cliffs to invest $4 billion in United Steelworker represented facilities, the union said Saturday in a press release.

“Our plants will continue to be safer and our jobs and benefits more secure under the proposed agreement,” said USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who has helped lead negotiations with the steel and iron ore maker.

The union didn’t provide details of proposed wage increases or bolstered health insurance provisions for workers and retirees, but said they provide “important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

The four-year contract, if ratified by union members, will cover some 12,000 workers at plants in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota.

Cleveland, Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs also didn’t provide details on the proposed contract, but said the USW is a “partner and ally.”

‘We look forward to sharing in our future success together,” Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a statement. “This agreement allows us to do just that, while keeping our cost structure highly competitive.”

Cleveland Cliffs this month said auto industry orders are robust, despite the shortage of computer chips, but that construction-sector demand is beginning to soften. The warning came after a key measure of US manufacturing activity weakened to a two-year low while overtime hours declined for three months, the longest downward stretch since 2015.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, from metals to mining and chemicals, as well as public sector and service occupations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.