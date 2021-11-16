(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland’s baseball team has reached an agreement that will end a lawsuit by a local roller derby team about its name change.

The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team last month filed suit asking a federal judge to prevent the Cleveland Indians baseball team from taking the same name. The baseball team said it was changing its name in response to complaints from Native American groups.

“The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are pleased to announce an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name,” according to a joint statement issued Tuesday.

The case is Guardians Roller Derby v Cleveland Guardians Baseball Co., 1:21-cv-02035, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (Cleveland)

