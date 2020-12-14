(Bloomberg) -- The Cleveland Indians said Monday that it will change its name after completing a review process it first announced in July.

“Hearing firsthand the stories and experiences of Native American people, we gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them,” team owner Paul Dolan said in a statement. “While Indians will always be a part of our history, it is time to move forward and work to unify our stakeholders and fans through a new name.”

The name change will occur over a phased process that will take time, and the team will continue to use its current name and branding until a new one is determined, Dolan said. The New York Times reported that the club was planning to drop the name on Sunday.

