(Bloomberg) --

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly refused to commit to a plan to freeze UK corporation tax next year -- a key part of Liz Truss’s attempt to boost growth -- as ministers come under pressure to calm market nerves by explaining how the government will pay for its economic strategy.

Under a strategy set out by the previous Conservative administration, the levy on corporations was due to rise to 25% from 19% in April. Scrapping that move was one of the key measures in the massive package of tax cuts announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23.

But the pledge has come under the microscope as he prepares to set out how he will pay for the government’s economic strategy at the end of the month. The influential Institute of Fiscal Studies estimates he has a £60 billion ($67 billion) fiscal hole to fill, and financial markets are rattled.

After Kwarteng and Truss U-turned on one of the measures in the so-called mini-budget -- a headline promise to scrap the 45% rate of income tax on the UK’s top earners -- Cleverly was asked by Sky News on Thursday whether there would be any more reversals, particularly on corporation tax.

Key Omission

He responded by listing measures the government is determined to keep, but made no mention of the corporation tax.

“The foundations of that mini-budget, protecting people from energy bill prices, letting them keep more of their earnings, protecting businesses form those energy prices, making sure that we’re internationally competitive, all those things are really key,” Cleverly said.

Asked again whether the government would stick with the plan on corporation taxes, he replied: “It’s absolutely right that we’ve made it clear that we want to invest in businesses.”

Tories Demand U-Turn on Tax Cuts as Pressure Builds on Truss (1)

Speaking to reporters at a regular briefing, Truss’s spokesman Max Blain said the government’s position on taxes has not changed.

But Cleverly’s refusal to explicitly back the plan on corporation tax will fuel speculation that the government is preparing to backtrack on more of last month’s fiscal package, which took the financial markets by surprise by going further and faster in cutting taxes that Truss had suggested during the Conservative leadership campaign over the summer.

Market Turmoil

That sparked a sell-off that sent the pound to a record low against the dollar and forced the Bank of England to step in to prevent a bond market collapse.

With market uncertainty persisting and the central bank’s intervention due to end Friday, even members of Truss’s party are urging her to unpick her economic strategy and restore the party’s reputation for economic credibility.

When Kwarteng unveiled his strategy last month, the Treasury estimated that canceling the planned increase in corporation tax would cost the public purse £67.5 billion over five years -- or more than £13 billion a year.

Despite the dire polling numbers facing the Tories and Truss personally, Cleverly also told Sky News that changing leader now “would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but economically.”

The foreign secretary later acknowledged the market fallout that followed Kwarteng’s plans last month, telling BBC radio that “the markets of course did respond to the chancellor’s statement.”

Rees-Mogg Tries to Blame Bank of England for Market Turmoil

Senior ministers until now have sought to deflect blame global factors for the market ructions, including Russia’s war in Ukraine. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg’s suggested Wednesday the Bank of England was at fault for not raising interest rates as quickly as the US Federal Reserve, and also took aim at the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility.

Truss on Thursday sought to distance herself from Rees-Mogg’s comments, which do little to help reassure financial markets.

“The OBR is the government’s official forecaster,” Blain, her spokesman, told reporters. “The prime minister has said on a number of occasions she values their scrutiny and respects their independence. They are a highly-regarded body worldwide.”

(Updates with comment from Truss’s spokesman in eighth, final paragraphs)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.