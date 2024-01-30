(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s combative chief executive officer Lourenco Goncalves criticized United States Steel Corp.’s decision to be taken over by a Japanese rival rather than his own company.

For the first time since losing a months-long bidding war for the iconic American steelmaker, Goncalves publicly lambasted the $14.1 billion agreement with Nippon Steel Corp., calling it a severe miscalculation. Using both a passionate and matter-of-fact tone, he accused Pittsburgh-based US Steel of intending to “break the backs” of the influential United Steelworkers union.

Renowned in the metals world for his brash style, the CEO also argued that Cliffs’s offer represented a bigger value to US Steel shareholders than what a government filing indicated.

His comments come a little more than a month after the announcement of the deal, which will create the world’s second-largest steel company and has drawn much attention from politicians and the White House. Allies of President Joe Biden have urged the administration to kill the deal over national security concerns — despite Japan being a close ally — and the threat to unionized steel jobs.

“Their board did not want to sell to Cliffs. Period. Full stop,” Goncalves said on an analyst call on Tuesday. “That board had one goal in mind. And the goal was to break the back of the United Steelworkers.”

He said the US Steel board was “hellbent” on selling to a foreign company.

The USW has repeatedly voiced its opposition to the deal, and on Monday said Nippon Steel has failed to provide the union with needed information. The Japanese company has said it will continue to honor commitments in all USW agreements.

While the steelworkers can’t block the deal themselves, they hold a significant amount of sway in the American political arena, representing a chunk of blue-collar workers in critical swing states as the election season heats up.

Goncalves also said that both Nippon Steel and US Steel underestimated the risks the deal faced in a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. A recent government filing showed that one of the key negotiating points between US Steel and its Japanese bidder was over efforts required from Nippon Steel to secure approval from CFIUS.

The filing also showed that US Steel and its advisers repeatedly mentioned concerns that selling to Cliffs posed “substantial” antitrust concerns.

“We do not believe the final chapter of the story has been written,” Goncalves said on the call. The US Steel board “overreacted to potential antitrust regulatory risks to Cliffs and they completely under-appreciated the risks related to” the CFIUS review, he said.

