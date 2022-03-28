(Bloomberg) -- It’s in European banks’ own interest to address the risks they face from climate change and the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable economy, the euro area’s top regulator said.

The European Central Bank is pushing banks to prepare for losses they could face from extreme weather or the possibility of polluting companies going out of business. Yet the transition is also a chance for lenders to boost their earnings, said Andrea Enria, who leads the ECB’s supervisory board.

“The balance sheet choices banks will make about green and non-green assets will materially impact their bottom lines,” Enria said in a speech on Monday. “Consumers and investors will move away from banks if they disagree with their approach toward climate change and environmental challenges.”

Listed European banks could potentially earn almost 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in additional annual revenue from the $2.3 trillion a year in financing that will be needed from global banks for the green transition, Enria said, citing an average of estimates for the funding needs.

He added that he finds it “a bit frustrating” that questions about the ECB’s approach to climate risk frequently focus on how these will ultimately be treated in capital requirements.

“It conveys the impression that banks would be moving in the direction indicated by their supervisors and properly capture relevant risks only if threatened with the big capital stick,” he said. “But it is clearly in the interests of the banks, before and even more so than in the interests of the community they serve, to take prompt action in this area.”

Enria also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying banks “need to make sure that they have strong internal processes and controls to avoid any breach” of related sanctions.

“Banks must be aware that actions which might amount to financing an illegal war condemned by the international community, or willingly profiting from breaches of international sanctions, run totally counter to good corporate citizenship,” he said. “In addition to governments and supervisors, consumers and investors will also have a say in this.”

