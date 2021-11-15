(Bloomberg) -- The WWF environmental lobby urged the European Union to strengthen its 2030 emissions-reduction target after countries worldwide agreed to bolster their climate plans at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Negotiators from almost 200 nations on Saturday clinched a deal that requests countries to strengthen their pollution-cut pledges by next year. It also seeks to keep alive the 2015 Paris Agreement’s most ambitious goal -- to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The EU earlier this year adopted a tougher target to lower greenhouse gases by at least 55% by the end of this decade. While the bloc says that plan is in line with reaching the Paris goal on warming, the WWF disagrees.

“For the EU, this is an opportunity to improve its 55% net emissions reductions target for 2030, which is not 1.5°C aligned, to at least 65%,” the environmental group said in a statement on Monday.

National governments and the European Parliament are currently discussing a package of measures put forward in July to implement the EU’s climate goal. Talks on the proposals, which affect every corner of the economy, are expected to continue throughout next year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.