(Bloomberg) -- Activists from Extinction Rebellion have entered the House of Commons, glueing themselves around the speaker’s chair.

After surrounding the chair, the protesters held up banners and said they read out a speech demanding a citizen’s assembly on climate issues, an extra-governmental democratic body that makes policy recommendations.

The group also tweeted images of other banners being displayed and held up inside and outside the Palace of Westminster.

Two members of the group held up signs reading “Let The People Decide” and “Citizens Assembly Now” as three others glued themselves together. Citizen assemblies for climate have been trialled in countries such as France, often as responses to pressure from civil society. The UK convened a similar assembly in 2020.

The speaker’s chair is the symbolic focal point of the chamber, from which current Speaker Lindsay Hoyle guides debate in the House of Commons.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.